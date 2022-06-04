Bill Cosby pictured leaving a courthouse in 2018 after being found guilty of sexual assault. Photo: AP
Bill Cosby forcibly kissed me when I was 14, says 61-year-old woman in US court
- The woman testified that Cosby took her into a trailer on a movie set in 1975, grabbed her so she couldn’t move her arms, and kissed her
- She told her story in a public venue for the first time on Friday during a Los Angeles County civil trial over a separate assault
