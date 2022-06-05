A woman undergoing mammogram screening to detect breast cancer. Photo: Shutterstock
New breast cancer drug could help thousands, researchers say
- It’s not a cure, but this latest gain for targeted therapy could open new treatment possibilities to thousands of patients with advanced breast cancer
- The drug is Enhertu, an antibody-chemotherapy combination given by IV, which belongs to a relatively new class of drugs called antibody-drug conjugates
