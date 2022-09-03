Artemis 1 sits ready for lift-off at Kennedy Space Centre, Florida. Photo: AFP
Nasa Moon launch expected to attract up to 400,000 visitors to Florida coast
- The Kennedy Space Centre will be closed to the public, but spectators on local beaches will be able to see the most powerful vehicle Nasa has ever launched
- The uncrewed Artemis 1 lift-off is currently scheduled for 2.17pm local time on Saturday, with the potential for up to a two-hour delay if necessary
