American M60-A3 tanks fire during a drill at Penghu islands, Taiwan. Photo: AFP
US approves potential US$1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan amid China tensions
- Announcement comes in the wake of China’s aggressive military drills around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Includes Sidewinder missiles costing US$85.6 million, Harpoon anti-ship missiles at US$355 million, and surveillance radar support estimated at US$665.4 million
American M60-A3 tanks fire during a drill at Penghu islands, Taiwan. Photo: AFP