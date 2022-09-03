American M60-A3 tanks fire during a drill at Penghu islands, Taiwan. Photo: AFP
American M60-A3 tanks fire during a drill at Penghu islands, Taiwan. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US approves potential US$1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan amid China tensions

  • Announcement comes in the wake of China’s aggressive military drills around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
  • Includes Sidewinder missiles costing US$85.6 million, Harpoon anti-ship missiles at US$355 million, and surveillance radar support estimated at US$665.4 million

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 8:27am, 3 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
American M60-A3 tanks fire during a drill at Penghu islands, Taiwan. Photo: AFP
American M60-A3 tanks fire during a drill at Penghu islands, Taiwan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE