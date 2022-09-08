Former US President Donald Trump’s White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in ‘We Build the Wall’ case
- Bannon surrendered on Thursday to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the US-Mexico border
- Bannon is expected to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon
