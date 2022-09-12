A firefighter uses a drip torch during the Mosquito fire near Volcanoville, California, US on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
New wildfire spreading rapidly in central California mountains
- The Mosquito Fire has now swept through a vast area in the Sierra Nevada range northeast of San Francisco in just four days, the official Cal Fire website reported
- Officials said that fire – which came amid a ferocious heatwave scorching the US southwest – had claimed two lives and destroyed 20 buildings
