A firefighter uses a drip torch during the Mosquito fire near Volcanoville, California, US on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
New wildfire spreading rapidly in central California mountains

  • The Mosquito Fire has now swept through a vast area in the Sierra Nevada range northeast of San Francisco in just four days, the official Cal Fire website reported
  • Officials said that fire – which came amid a ferocious heatwave scorching the US southwest – had claimed two lives and destroyed 20 buildings

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:03am, 12 Sep, 2022

