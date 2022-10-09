Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in Los Angeles, California, US on Tuesday. Photo: Etienne Laurent / Pool via Reuters
Jailed Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA over rape and sexual assault
- The 70-year-old former film producer is already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault
- Weinstein faces four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault charges involving five women. He has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection begins on Monday
