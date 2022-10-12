Nasa’s Dart spacecraft strikes target asteroid Dimorphos on September 26. Image: ASI/Nasa via AFP
Nasa’s Dart spacecraft strikes target asteroid Dimorphos on September 26. Image: ASI/Nasa via AFP
Nasa says spaceship successfully deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

  • The Dart mission managed to push space rock Dimorphos onto a new path, turning science fiction into reality
  • Kinetic impact with a spaceship is just one way to defend the planet from a killer asteroid, but is the only method possible with current technology

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:06am, 12 Oct, 2022

