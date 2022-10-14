Alan Eugene Miller in 1999. Alabama last month called off the lethal injection after being unable to access his vein. File photo: AP
‘Only living execution survivor’ describes botched lethal injection in Alabama prison
- An Alabama death row inmate is now the only known sole survivor of the controversial lethal injection method
- Alan Eugene Miller reported being stabbed with a needle repeatedly and ending up hanging vertically from a gurney
