Plastic recycling remains a ‘myth’ and a ‘failed concept’: Greenpeace study

  • According to Greenpeace USA’s survey, only two types of plastic are widely accepted at 375 material recovery facilities across the country
  • According to the report, there were five main reasons why plastic recycling is a ‘failed concept’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:19pm, 24 Oct, 2022

