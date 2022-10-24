Plastic recycling rates are declining even as production shoots up, according to a Greenpeace USA report. Photo: AFP/File
Plastic recycling remains a ‘myth’ and a ‘failed concept’: Greenpeace study
- According to Greenpeace USA’s survey, only two types of plastic are widely accepted at 375 material recovery facilities across the country
- According to the report, there were five main reasons why plastic recycling is a ‘failed concept’
