Allison Fluke-Ekren is seen in an undated photo. Photo: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via AP
Children of US woman who led Isis female battalion describe sex abuse at her hands
- Allison Fluke-Ekren’s daughter and son detail how they were beaten and molested; other relatives say she laughed as she spoke of trying to drown her own brother
- US prosecutors are seeking a maximum 20-year sentence for the Kansas native, who they say ‘brainwashed young girls and trained them to kill’ for Islamic State
