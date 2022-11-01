An armed individual dressed in tactical gear at a ballot drop box in Arizona, US, in October. Photo: TNS
US worries mount over election violence following Paul Pelosi attack
- Assault of Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband has heightened concerns disinformation, toxic political criticism, fuel for attacks
- Politicians and poll workers have reported surge in threat messages and intimidation, including armed men patrolling ballot drop boxes
