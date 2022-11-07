Meta plans to layoff thousands of its employees, according to a report. Photo: Reuters
Facebook and Instagram owner Meta to lay off thousands of staff from this week, reports say
- Job cuts could come as early as Wednesday – the company has already told employees to cancel non-essential travel from this week
- The redundancies will add to already mounting job losses in Silicon Valley after Twitter slashed nearly 3,700 positions last week
Meta plans to layoff thousands of its employees, according to a report. Photo: Reuters