Paul Schrade was shot and wounded at the Ambassador Hotel in 1968 when Robert F Kennedy was assassinated. Photo: TNS
Union leader shot in the head at Senator Robert F Kennedy assassination dies aged 97
- Paul Schrade was among five people who were wounded but survived the June 1968 shooting of the younger brother of slain President John F Kennedy
- Schrade rose through the ranks of the United Automobile Workers Union and was deeply involved in civil rights causes, including efforts to unionise farmworkers
