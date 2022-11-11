Paul Schrade was shot and wounded at the Ambassador Hotel in 1968 when Robert F Kennedy was assassinated. Photo: TNS
Union leader shot in the head at Senator Robert F Kennedy assassination dies aged 97

  • Paul Schrade was among five people who were wounded but survived the June 1968 shooting of the younger brother of slain President John F Kennedy
  • Schrade rose through the ranks of the United Automobile Workers Union and was deeply involved in civil rights causes, including efforts to unionise farmworkers

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:04am, 11 Nov, 2022

Paul Schrade was shot and wounded at the Ambassador Hotel in 1968 when Robert F Kennedy was assassinated. Photo: TNS
