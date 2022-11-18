Nancy Pelosi has stepped down as speaks on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Nancy Pelosi to stand down as leader of US Democrats after Republicans take the House
- Republicans secured a slim majority in the House in last week’s midterm elections while Democrats retained control of the Senate
- ‘I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,’ Pelosi, 82, said in an emotional speech on the House floor
