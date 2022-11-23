Virginia police at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake on November 22. Photo: WAVY-TV 10 via AP
Several people killed after Walmart shooting in Virginia
- Police in Chesapeake said they believed no more than 10 people were dead, including the single shooter suspect
- Gun violence occurs at an alarming rate in the US, where more than 600 mass shootings have occurred so far in 2022
