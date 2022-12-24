Vehicles move along a highway in Louisville, Kentucky, under freezing temperatures on December 23. Photo: AFP
US ‘bomb cyclone’ winter storm leaves 1 million without power, wrecks holiday travel
- The fierce weather has closed highways, grounded thousands of flights and caused chaos for Christmas travellers
- New York governor warned of dangerous driving conditions, saying ‘the roads are going to be like an ice-skating rink and your tyres cannot handle this’
