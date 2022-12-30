Hershey’s chocolate bars have been found to contain dangeroous levels of heavy metals. Photo: Reuters
US chocolate firm Hershey being sued after tests reveal ‘dangerous and harmful’ heavy metals in 23 bars
- Results show that, for 23 bars, eating an ounce a day means an adult could consume more lead and cadmium levels than health authorities consider safe
- Customer Christopher Lazazzaro accuses the giant confectionery company of ‘deceptive and misleading’ marketing – seeks damages of at least US$5 million
