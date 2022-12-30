Hershey’s chocolate bars have been found to contain dangeroous levels of heavy metals. Photo: Reuters
Hershey’s chocolate bars have been found to contain dangeroous levels of heavy metals. Photo: Reuters
United States
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  United States & Canada

US chocolate firm Hershey being sued after tests reveal ‘dangerous and harmful’ heavy metals in 23 bars

  • Results show that, for 23 bars, eating an ounce a day means an adult could consume more lead and cadmium levels than health authorities consider safe
  • Customer Christopher Lazazzaro accuses the giant confectionery company of ‘deceptive and misleading’ marketing – seeks damages of at least US$5 million

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 10:25pm, 30 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hershey’s chocolate bars have been found to contain dangeroous levels of heavy metals. Photo: Reuters
Hershey’s chocolate bars have been found to contain dangeroous levels of heavy metals. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE