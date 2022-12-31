US television journalist Barbara Walters. Photo: Reuters
Barbara Walters, iconic celebrity interviewer and US television journalist, dies at 93
- In a career spanning 50 years, Walters, who died at her home in New York, interviewed several world leaders, including Castro, Putin and every US president since Nixon
- Walters, the first female anchor on an American evening news broadcast, reached the top of her field despite being mocked for her lisp
US television journalist Barbara Walters. Photo: Reuters