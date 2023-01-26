Amid the rise in US study apps there seems to be both pros and cons to their use. Photo: Shutterstock
Rise in US study apps leads to concern over racism, LGBTQ rights, privacy
- The technology can monitor online activity, social media posts and more, to keep youngsters focused, detect mental health issues and flag potential for violence
- But it is not clear the software creates safer schools and there are fears some apps are outing LGBTQ students without their consent, while other apps instil discipline
Amid the rise in US study apps there seems to be both pros and cons to their use. Photo: Shutterstock