Meghan Markle’s representatives called her sister’s lawsuit a ‘defamation case without any merit’. Photo: Instagram / @marklemeganoffical
Defamation lawsuit by Meghan Markle’s half-sister dismissed by Florida judge
- Samantha Markle filed the lawsuit over comments about her in an unauthorised biography and in an interview with Oprah Winfrey
- The judge dismissed Samantha’s claims based on the biography because she ‘cannot plausibly allege’ that Meghan published the book
