Defamation lawsuit by Meghan Markle’s half-sister dismissed by Florida judge

  • Samantha Markle filed the lawsuit over comments about her in an unauthorised biography and in an interview with Oprah Winfrey
  • The judge dismissed Samantha’s claims based on the biography because she ‘cannot plausibly allege’ that Meghan published the book

Business Insider

Updated: 11:26pm, 31 Mar, 2023

