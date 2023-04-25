Fox News host Tucker Carlson takes part in the National Review Institute’s Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington in March 2019. Photo: AFP
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in shock move after Dominion settlement
- The conservative TV network recently reached a US$787.5 million settlement over a damaging defamation case
- Targeting foes including Democrats and immigrants, the star host’s ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ show raged against liberal trends, appealing to viewers’ outrage
