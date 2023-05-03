Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson at their wedding in South Carolina. Photo: Handout/GoFundMe
Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson at their wedding in South Carolina. Photo: Handout/GoFundMe
US bride dies at own wedding, groom fights for life after drunk driver crashes into golf cart

  • Joy turns into tragedy for families of Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson after woman driving under the influence slams into back of a golf cart
  • The groom remains hospitalised and in critical condition, with a brain injury and broken bones

Associated Press
Updated: 12:42am, 3 May, 2023

