The US Department of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for the facility where the teenager was held, said that a review of healthcare records was under way. Photo: AP
Honduran teen dies in US immigration custody
- Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza’s is the first known death of an immigrant child in custody during the Biden administration
- An investigation by a medical examiner is under way; the news comes as Title 42 restrictions expire and are replaced by new US border rules
The US Department of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for the facility where the teenager was held, said that a review of healthcare records was under way. Photo: AP