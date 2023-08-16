A WTO dispute settlement panel found that China acted inconsistently with its WTO obligations by imposing additional duties on certain imports from the US. Photo: AFP
WTO finds China acted ‘inconsistently’ by imposing additional duties on certain US imports
- A WTO panel agreed with a US claim that China’s tariffs denied the treatment as a so-called most favoured nation, and Beijing violated other trade concessions
- The dispute dates back to Trump’s trade war when his administration imposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports and 10 per cent tariffs on aluminium imports
A WTO dispute settlement panel found that China acted inconsistently with its WTO obligations by imposing additional duties on certain imports from the US. Photo: AFP