Sheep graze under solar panels at Dominion Energy’s Sussex Drive Solar farm in Stony Creek, Virginia, US. Photo: TNS
Sheep graze under solar panels at Dominion Energy’s Sussex Drive Solar farm in Stony Creek, Virginia, US. Photo: TNS
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US slaps tariffs on solar panel companies dodging China duties by finishing products in Southeast Asia

  • China’s BYD, Trina Solar, Longi Green Energy and Canadian Solar were completing products in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam then shipping to the US
  • US solar manufacturers have struggled to compete with China for years and are now enjoying investment due to subsidies in President Biden’s climate change law

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:43pm, 18 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Sheep graze under solar panels at Dominion Energy’s Sussex Drive Solar farm in Stony Creek, Virginia, US. Photo: TNS
Sheep graze under solar panels at Dominion Energy’s Sussex Drive Solar farm in Stony Creek, Virginia, US. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE