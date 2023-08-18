Sheep graze under solar panels at Dominion Energy’s Sussex Drive Solar farm in Stony Creek, Virginia, US. Photo: TNS
US slaps tariffs on solar panel companies dodging China duties by finishing products in Southeast Asia
- China’s BYD, Trina Solar, Longi Green Energy and Canadian Solar were completing products in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam then shipping to the US
- US solar manufacturers have struggled to compete with China for years and are now enjoying investment due to subsidies in President Biden’s climate change law
