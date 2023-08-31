CNN is bringing in a former chief executive of the BBC and The New York Times in an attempt to turn around a news organisation that has burned through two leaders and bled viewers over the past two years.

Mark Thompson was appointed as chair and CEO of CNN by David Zaslav, head of the network’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, which made the announcement on Wednesday. Thompson replaces Chris Licht, who was fired in June, and a four-person team that had been running CNN in the interim.

Thompson, who left the Times in 2020 after eight years as that company’s president and CEO, is credited with transforming it to a digital-first organisation more dependent on paid subscribers than the collapsing advertising market that has doomed many newspapers. The England native was director general of the BBC from 2004 to 2012.

Zaslav called him a “true innovator” who pushed two of the world’s most respected news organisations into the digital age.

Chris Licht, then chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, speaks in New York in May. Photo: AFP

“His strategic vision, track record in transformational leadership and sheer passion for news makes him a formidable force for CNN and journalism at this pivotal time,” he said.