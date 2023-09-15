House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, thwarted by hardliners from passing measures to fund the government and frustrated by their shutdown demands, dared conservative dissidents to try to oust him.

“The speaker said, look if you want to make a motion to vacate the chair, bring it on,” Republican congressman Darrell Issa told reporters on Thursday, using a parliamentary term for removing the speaker as he described McCarthy’s comments.

McCarthy’s eruption during a closed-door meeting with House Republicans on Thursday morning highlighted the deep differences and rising tension within the party as Washington hurtles toward a federal government shutdown October 1.

The show of defiance is rare for McCarthy, who maintains a tenuous hold on his leadership position and has spent his eight months in the role balancing efforts to satisfy ultraconservatives with attempts to protect swing-district lawmakers. It only takes five members of his party to oust him, unless he gains support from Democratic lawmakers.

US congressman Kevin McCarthy (centre, right) speaks to US congressman Matt Gaetz in the House Chamber at the Capitol in January. Photo: TNS

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, who openly threatened to bring the ouster motion, upped his demands on McCarthy in response to the meeting.