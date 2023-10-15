Antony Blinken urges Beijing to use influence in Israel-Gaza conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Beijing to use its influence in the Middle East to prevent other state or non-state actors from attacking Israel and widening its war with Hamas, the State Department said.

Blinken spoke with Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi before departing from Riyadh, where the top US diplomat was attempting to shore up support for Israel among Arab nations, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

It was the pair’s first call since the Hamas attacks on Israel a week ago.

President Joe Biden’s envoy is on a whirlwind diplomatic tour of the Middle East, making stops in Israel, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as well as Saudi Arabia.