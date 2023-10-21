Analysts say the US and the UK do not want to damage ties with India, which they view as a counterbalance to their main Asian rival China.

‘Watch your back’: Sikh diaspora fears for safety after killing of separatist

‘Watch your back’: Sikh diaspora fears for safety after killing of separatist

Washington has said it took Canada’s allegations seriously and, along with London, urged India to cooperate with Canada in the murder probe even as Western powers have been reluctant to openly condemn India.

“We are concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, in response to the Indian government’s demand of Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in India,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

But Friday’s statements from the US State Department and Britain’s Foreign Office have been the most direct criticism by Washington and London of New Delhi thus far in this case.

“We do not agree with the decisions taken by the Indian government that have resulted in a number of Canadian diplomats departing India,” a spokesperson for Britain’s Foreign Office said.

Canada withdrew 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi last month asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence following Canada’s allegations over Nijjar’s killing.

Canada on Friday said it was temporarily suspending in-person operations at consulates in several Indian cities and warned of visa processing delays.

02:58 India’s Sikhs worry about the future as row with Canada escalates India’s Sikhs worry about the future as row with Canada escalates

India said there was a high number of Canadian diplomats in the country. “Their continued interference in our internal affairs warrant a parity in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“Resolving differences requires diplomats on the ground. We have urged the Indian government not to insist upon a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation,” the US State Department said, adding that it expects “India to uphold its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

Britain’s Foreign Office also cited the Vienna Convention. It said “the unilateral removal of the privileges and immunities that provide for the safety and security of diplomats is not consistent with the principles or the effective functioning of the Vienna Convention.”

New Delhi rejected any notion that it violated international law in asking Canada to recall its diplomats.

“We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.