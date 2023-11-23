The FBI was investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada near Niagara Falls as an attempted ‘terrorist attack’, Fox News said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Two people in the vehicle are dead and one border patrol official has been injured, the report said.

A vehicle explosion at the bridge was being investigated, the Buffalo Field Office of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on X.

All four international border crossings in Western New York were closed on Wednesday due to an incident involving a vehicle at the bridge, according to local media. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear but New York Governor Kathy Hochul said state police and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force were monitoring all points of entry into the state.