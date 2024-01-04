Several state capitol buildings across the United States were evacuated on Wednesday over multiple bomb threats, according to officials, one of whom said a “mass email” was responsible for triggering the security response.

No explosives or threatening items were found as police evacuated and swept the statehouses in Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Montana following an apparent hoax threat, officials and local media reported.

“While everyone is safe, KSP (Kentucky State Police) has asked everyone to evacuate the state Capitol and is investigating a threat received by the Secretary of State’s Office,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wrote on X, formerly Twitter.