US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalised earlier this week due to complications from a medical procedure, the Pentagon said on Friday, at a time when Washington is facing a growing crisis in the Middle East.

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on the evening of January 1 “for complications following a recent elective medical procedure”, Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement, without providing details on the nature of the complications or the duration of the hospital stay.

“He is recovering well and is expecting to resume his full duties today,” Ryder said.