Qianhai Ehub Phase II Qianhai Ehub Phase II
Qianhai Ehub Phase II
Business

Hong Kong’s new role in “dual circulation” strategy

Topic |   Dual Circulation Strategy
Jimmy Chow

Updated: 5:22pm, 27 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Qianhai Ehub Phase II Qianhai Ehub Phase II
Qianhai Ehub Phase II
READ FULL ARTICLE