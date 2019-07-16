Advertisement
Advertisement
Refinancing is losing its lustre as banks take the axe to money-back offers, but there are still ways borrowers can benefit and save a few dollars. Photo: Bloomberg
Opinion
Opinion
Concrete Analysis by Raymond Chong
Here’s what Hongkongers need to know about cash rebates on mortgage transfers
- Borrowers can save HK$84,000 by enjoying a 2.1 per cent cash rebate on a HK$4 million on mortgage transfers to HSBC
- HSBC is reducing the cash rebate to 1.5 per cent as it looks to restore the normal profit margin on mortgages, with other banks following suit
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Refinancing is losing its lustre as banks take the axe to money-back offers, but there are still ways borrowers can benefit and save a few dollars. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.