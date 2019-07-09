Public housing will make up around 10 per cent of the market in Seoul by 2022 if Mayor Park manages to bring the number of public units up to 400,000 in his remaining term. Photo: Bloomberg
Seoul mayor pledges more public housing for newlyweds, youth
- The plan is to provide 25,000 new units each year, mainly for newlywed couples and young graduates who lack affordable rent options in the South Korean capital
Topic | International Property
Public housing will make up around 10 per cent of the market in Seoul by 2022 if Mayor Park manages to bring the number of public units up to 400,000 in his remaining term. Photo: Bloomberg