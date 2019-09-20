The opening ceremony of the Gay Games in Sydney, 2002. The Games are held every four years, and in 2022 will be in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong is still safe and protests will not stop the 2022 Gay Games as day-to-day life is unaffected, say organisers
- Past events, like Sars, illustrate Hong Kong’s ability to bounce back from crisis, say organisers
- Images of violence give rise to concerns, but the reality in Hong Kong is safe on a day-to-day basis, they say
Topic | Hong Kong Gay Games 2022
The opening ceremony of the Gay Games in Sydney, 2002. The Games are held every four years, and in 2022 will be in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP