Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey (centre) in 2008 with Gerald Green and Bobby Jackson. The Rockets have been very popular in China since they signed Yao Ming in 2002. Photo: AFP
Basketball

Houston Rockets’ Daryl Morey backtracks after ‘stand with Hong Kong’ backlash, saying he did not intend to offend China

  • Daryl Morey says he has now had the opportunity to ‘hear and consider other perspectives’ since his first tweet results in an exodus of Rockets’ sponsors
  • Morey tweets an image depicting ‘fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong’ before the Chinese Basketball Association ceases cooperation with the Rockets
Topic |   CBA (Chinese Basketball Association)
Mark Agnew

Mark Agnew  

Updated: 10:27am, 7 Oct, 2019

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey (centre) in 2008 with Gerald Green and Bobby Jackson. The Rockets have been very popular in China since they signed Yao Ming in 2002. Photo: AFP
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted an image on social media of the protesters’ rallying cry, “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong”. Photo: Twitter
Politics

Chinese Basketball Association won’t work with Houston Rockets after controversial tweet

  • CBA halts cooperation with team over ‘improper remarks’ by its general manager in social media post supporting Hong Kong’s protesters
  • Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning, Tencent’s online sports channel and the club’s sponsor in China, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, all follow suit
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
SCMP

Kristin Huang  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 10:14am, 7 Oct, 2019

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted an image on social media of the protesters’ rallying cry, “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong”. Photo: Twitter
