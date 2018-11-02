Alibaba Group Holding said its fiscal second-quarter revenue surged 54 per cent, powered by its core commerce and cloud computing business, even as it took into account “fluid macro-economic conditions” in slightly trimming its full-year guidance.

The New York-listed e-commerce giant’s revenue reached 85.1 billion yuan (US$12.4 billion), up from 55.1 billion yuan in the same period last year, according to a statement. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders increased 13 per cent to 20 billion yuan. The fiscal year 2019 revenue guidance was adjusted by 4 to 6 per cent to 375 billion yuan to 383 billion yuan.

The results come ahead of the 10th anniversary of its Singles’ Day shopping promotion on November 11, which is expected to bring in tens of billions in sales across its retail ecosystem. The company expects to achieve a record 1 billion orders in 24 hours, as this month’s festival will see the participation of more merchants and consumers outside China. Southeast Asian subsidiary Lazada Group will jointly hold for the first time Singles’ Day promotions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

“Alibaba had another strong quarter of rapid growth. In particular, annual active consumers increased by 25 million to reach 601 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2018,” Alibaba chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong said in a statement. “We generated synergies across our businesses, demonstrating the power of the Alibaba digital economy, which will be further showcased during our upcoming 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. Under our New Retail strategy, we are realising our vision to enable renewed growth for traditional retailers through digitising their store-based operations, powered by Alibaba’s technology and consumer insights.”

The Singles’ Day activities this month will include food delivery service Ele.me, food and lifestyle services arm Koubei, supermarket chain Hema, hypermart operator RT-Mart and the company’s other offline retail units.

The company tallied a record US$25.3 billion in gross merchandise volume during Singles’ Day last year, compared with US$7.8 million in total sales transacted on its e-commerce platform when the online shopping festival was first held in 2009.

Hangzhou-based Alibaba, which started out as an online platform connecting buyers and suppliers, has since expanded to become an e-commerce empire, led by its Taobao Marketplace and Tmall operations in China. In recent years, the company has expanded its reach to digital entertainment, cloud computing and on-demand local services.

The company has boosted investments to support its New Retail strategy, which seeks to integrate the online and offline shopping experiences for consumers across a number of products and services. That initiative reflected the increased competition Alibaba faces on multiple fronts in China, where its ecosystem of services rival those of Tencent Holdings.

Since June 14, when Alibaba’s share price closed at a record high of US$210.86, the company’s stock has declined 28 per cent to close at US$151.25 on Thursday amid investor concerns over the firm’s increased spending, the escalating US-China trade war and a global tech sell-off.

Alibaba is the parent company of the South China Morning Post.