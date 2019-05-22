Channels

Apple CEO Tim Cook has built up a lot of goodwill in China over the years. Photo: Reuters
Apple’s China woes may worsen as Huawei ban nudges die-hard iPhone fans to switch sides

  • Last year Apple ranked fifth in China with a 9.1 per cent share, which fell to 7 per cent in the first quarter
Sarah Dai  

Meng Jing  

Zen Soo  

Published: 6:00am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 6:20am, 22 May, 2019

Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, said US trade restrictions have no impact on the Chinese tech giant’s 5G plans. Photo: AP
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says clash with the US was ‘inevitable’

  • Huawei CEO said he foresaw the confrontation with Washington because its aim to be global leader threatened US interests
  • Ren Zhengfei said US trade restrictions have no impact on Huawei’s 5G plans as rivals cannot catch up within two to three years
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 10:39am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 3:49pm, 21 May, 2019

