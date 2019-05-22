Apple CEO Tim Cook has built up a lot of goodwill in China over the years. Photo: Reuters
Apple’s China woes may worsen as Huawei ban nudges die-hard iPhone fans to switch sides
- Last year Apple ranked fifth in China with a 9.1 per cent share, which fell to 7 per cent in the first quarter
Topic | Smartphones
Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, said US trade restrictions have no impact on the Chinese tech giant’s 5G plans. Photo: AP
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says clash with the US was ‘inevitable’
- Huawei CEO said he foresaw the confrontation with Washington because its aim to be global leader threatened US interests
- Ren Zhengfei said US trade restrictions have no impact on Huawei’s 5G plans as rivals cannot catch up within two to three years
Topic | Huawei
