Telegram is expected to release its own cryptocurrency, called the Gram, by October 31. The new digital money can be stored in the Gram digital wallet available on the messaging app. Photo: EPA-EFE
Here’s what Telegram’s cryptocurrency may mean for Hong Kong protests
- Telegram is the most widely used app for the city’s protesters to organise and disseminate information
- First-time installations of the app in Hong Kong surged in July, when it gained about 110,000 new users
Silhouettes of smartphone users are seen next to a projected logo of messaging app Telegram, which has seen installations surge in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests fuel uptake of encrypted Telegram, Reddit-like LIHKG apps
- Messaging app Telegram gained about 110,000 new users in the city in July
- LIHKG, a message board that operates like Reddit, added 120,000 new users in the same period
