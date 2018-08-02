﻿Google is developing a news-aggregation app for use in China that works like the popular Jinri Toutiao app, which uses artificial intelligence to tailor individualised feeds based on personal preference, according to The Information, which cited three people familiar with the project.

The news app will meet the country’s censorship laws and is in addition to a mobile search app that was earlier reported. Together, the projects are part of an initiative code-named Dragonfly that forms part of Google’s plan to re-enter the world’s biggest internet market in the near future, according to the people.

Google reported to launch censored search engine in China

Work on the news app started since last year and Google has been meeting with Chinese regulators to discuss the project, according to The Information. But progress has stalled since trade tensions between US and China escalated this year, with Google executives struggling to engage with China’s top internet regulator on the project, the report said. The news app was to have been released before the search app, though geopolitical tensions could delay the release to next year, according to the report.

The apps are being developed at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, and in China, the report said.



Representatives for Google and Cyberspace Administration of China, the internet regulator, did not immediately reply to requests for comment sent by email and fax, respectively.







News of Google’s plans to re-enter China sent shares of Beijing-based Baidu down the most since May, when its chief operating officer Lu Qi stepped down. Google parent Alphabet’s shares rose for the first time in four days on Wednesday.

Google’s change of approach in dealing with China’s rigid censorship laws further highlights how important the mainland Chinese market is perceived by major hi-tech companies in the US.



With a population of 1.4 billion people, China is home to 772 million internet users, the biggest online community in the world, according to the China Internet Report co-authored by the South China Morning Post, its tech news site Abacus and the San Francisco-based venture capital firm 500 start-ups.

News app Toutiao seeks 2,000 content reviewers, Party members preferred

China, which is also the world’s biggest smartphone market, has also seen increased affluence among its consumers, which are quick to embrace innovative new technologies and services.



That has also allowed internet companies led by Baidu, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings to expand beyond their initial businesses, building vast online platforms that offer a range of products and services to their users. The trio now commands a combined market valuation exceeding US$1 trillion. Alibaba is the parent company of the Post.

Founded in 2012, ByteDance is one of the first companies in China to adapt AI to a news and information platform. With its use of algorithm models to analyse different data, the Toutiao app aggregates and delivers tailored news, video and other content to its users.



Google is not the only US company attempting to return to the Chinese market. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has spent several years picking up Mandarin, while the company last month set up a subsidiary in Hangzhou, with a registered capital of US$30 million, to establish an innovation hub there, according to the social networking giant.