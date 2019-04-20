Illustration: Reuters
How Huawei beat America’s anti-China 5G propaganda war in Southeast Asia, years before it even began
- Huawei’s 5G technology is under fire in the West, but there is a region of the world where Washington’s anti-China propaganda war was lost long ago: Southeast Asia
- The key to its victory dates back nearly 20 years, to when arrogant Western telecom giants failed to recognise it as a worthy competitor
Illustration: Reuters
Experts argue that 5G wireless technology will change the way we live forever, powering a new data-driven industrial revolution. Illustration: Marcelo Duhalde
With the power to change the world, here’s why the US and China are fighting over our 5G future
- Some experts argue 5G will change the way we live forever, powering a new data-driven industrial revolution
- China realises that the advent of 5G is its chance to get out in front for the first time in the development of wireless communications technology
