Illustration: Reuters
Tech

How Huawei beat America’s anti-China 5G propaganda war in Southeast Asia, years before it even began

  • Huawei’s 5G technology is under fire in the West, but there is a region of the world where Washington’s anti-China propaganda war was lost long ago: Southeast Asia
  • The key to its victory dates back nearly 20 years, to when arrogant Western telecom giants failed to recognise it as a worthy competitor
Topic |   Huawei
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 12:45pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:15pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Reuters
Experts argue that 5G wireless technology will change the way we live forever, powering a new data-driven industrial revolution. Illustration: Marcelo Duhalde
Big Tech

With the power to change the world, here’s why the US and China are fighting over our 5G future

  • Some experts argue 5G will change the way we live forever, powering a new data-driven industrial revolution
  • China realises that the advent of 5G is its chance to get out in front for the first time in the development of wireless communications technology
Topic |   5G
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 10:30pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:17pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Experts argue that 5G wireless technology will change the way we live forever, powering a new data-driven industrial revolution. Illustration: Marcelo Duhalde
