Swedish CEO of the multinational networking and telecommunications company Ericsson Borje Erkhlom speaks during his visit at the Vivatech start-ups and innovation fair, in Paris on May 16, 2019. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
Ericsson chief executive dismisses Huawei challenge to disclose source code, saying it creates ‘false sense of security’
- Sweden’s Ericsson is competing with China’s Huawei and Finland’s Nokia in supplying the telecoms gear needed for ultra-fast 5G networks
- Huawei had challenged rivals to subject their equipment to same level of scrutiny and testing as the Chinese firm’s
Topic | 5G
A Huawei logo is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Huawei’s chip unit says it prepared years ago for doomsday scenario of US tech ban
- Huawei chip unit HiSilicon said it anticipated US may cut off access to advanced components and technology
- Backup plan should ensure continuity of supply for most of Huawei’s products, HiSilicon president says in memo
Topic | Huawei
