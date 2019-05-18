Channels

Swedish CEO of the multinational networking and telecommunications company Ericsson Borje Erkhlom speaks during his visit at the Vivatech start-ups and innovation fair, in Paris on May 16, 2019. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
Tech

Ericsson chief executive dismisses Huawei challenge to disclose source code, saying it creates ‘false sense of security’

  • Sweden’s Ericsson is competing with China’s Huawei and Finland’s Nokia in supplying the telecoms gear needed for ultra-fast 5G networks
  • Huawei had challenged rivals to subject their equipment to same level of scrutiny and testing as the Chinese firm’s
Topic |   5G
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 2:31pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 2:39pm, 18 May, 2019

Swedish CEO of the multinational networking and telecommunications company Ericsson Borje Erkhlom speaks during his visit at the Vivatech start-ups and innovation fair, in Paris on May 16, 2019. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
A Huawei logo is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Big Tech

Huawei’s chip unit says it prepared years ago for doomsday scenario of US tech ban

  • Huawei chip unit HiSilicon said it anticipated US may cut off access to advanced components and technology
  • Backup plan should ensure continuity of supply for most of Huawei’s products, HiSilicon president says in memo
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Li Tao  

Iris Deng  

Published: 1:20pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 17 May, 2019

A Huawei logo is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
