Chinese staffers adjust US and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations between US and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS
China declaring AI ambitions wasn’t ‘wisest decision’ as it alarmed the US, former secretary of state John Kerry says
- The AI arms race between US and China could leave smaller nations unable to compete, Kerry says
- Kerry spoke of ‘great danger’ of ending up with a new cold war
