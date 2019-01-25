China’s consumption remains strong compared with other countries, driven by a growing and increasingly affluent middle class and the power of the internet to help improve the lives of rural residents, according to Alibaba chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong.

“China has many opportunities, but it is also facing a lot of challenges,” Zhang said in a dialogue session at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos on Thursday. “We have 1 billion consumers, and if we can help China’s market become better, we can become a self-sufficient market,” he said. “Consumption is still the engine and driving force for China’s growth.”

The health of China’s economy and the trade war with the US were among the topics in focus at the annual Davos gathering. On Wednesday, Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan had sought to reassure the world’s business and political elite about the health of China’s economy, which expanded last year at the slowest pace since 1990.

Fourth-quarter numbers out this month showed economic growth slowed to 6.4 per cent, matching the lowest recorded reading last reached during the global financial crisis in 2009.

The world’s two biggest economies remain locked in a trade war that has seen both sides levy billions of dollars in tariffs on each other’s goods and services. In September, the US placed a 10 per cent tariff on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods, bringing the total amount to US$250 billion. China responded by implementing tariffs on US$60 billion worth of US goods, at a varying rate of 5 per cent and 10 per cent.

Alibaba, which owns the Post, said at its results for the quarter ended September that global macroeconomic uncertainty had affected demand for consumer durables and big-ticket items. Demand for on-demand local services such as meal orders and restaurant spending remained largely unaffected, it said.

At Davos, Zhang said that the desire by Chinese consumers to better their lifestyles is getting stronger and is what will drive the economy. This so-called consumption upgrade, though, is being tempered by a decline in demand for furniture and home appliances in line with the housing market, he said.

To gain more opportunities in the future, Zhang said that he believes a focus on the supply side is important.

“The core should not be on the demand, but on the supply side, not just to fulfil current demand but to create more demand,” he said. “Everyone wants to have a better life.”