How the US indictments may play out for Huawei

Huawei Technologies could face repercussions that are more severe than rival ZTE Corp if it is found guilty of violating sanctions on Iran, industry watchers say, because the US political climate has become more negative and wary of China’s technological and economic ambitions.

Huawei, the world’s biggest telecommunications network equipment supplier, faces nearly two dozen charges by the US, which contends that the company stole trade secrets, violated economic sanctions and concealed its Iran business dealings via an unofficial subsidiary.

US law enforcement have investigated the company for more than a decade. Its chief financial officer, Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Canada in December and awaiting the outcome of extradition proceedings to the US. Meanwhile, Britain, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Canada are among US allies that have either banned or are reviewing whether to allow Huawei equipment to be installed in their telecoms networks.

How the US took more than a decade to build its case against Huawei

“It is likely that Huawei will receive a very big fine,” said David De Cremer, a professor at the National University of Singapore and author of Huawei: Leadership, Culture and Connectivity. “Such a decision would communicate to allies of the US to join in this battle and push Huawei of their markets.”

A guilty verdict would also give the US the reason to block Huawei from funding research at US universities and research institutions.

For its part, Beijing has vowed to defend the interests of Chinese companies and denounced the charges against Huawei as being politically motivated and immoral.

ZTE paid more than US$2 billion in fines and was banned for nearly three months last year from buying components from US suppliers after it breached a settlement for violations involving illegal sales of equipment to Iran and North Korea.

Huawei charges are US attempt to smear Chinese firms, Beijing says

The ban brought ZTE to the brink of collapse and exposed the soft underbelly of China’s dependence on American technology. The episode prompted President Xi Jinping to exhort companies to step up research and development so as to secure breakthroughs in and ownership of “core technology”.

“The Trump administration and the political climate in the US now is very different from when a ban was placed on ZTE last year,” said Christopher Balding, a former associate professor at the HSBC Business School in Shenzhen and a columnist who has written about US-China relations.

“We cannot take for granted that they are only going to get a slap on the wrist as there is now a much stronger bipartisan push on issues surrounding Huawei, and there could be a lot more pressure not to offer a deal.”



Huawei said it does not have a comment beyond its statement on US indictments, in which the Chinese company said it is disappointed to learn about the US moves and denied the charges.

To be sure, the fact that Huawei’s fate is now linked to geopolitics means the outcome is increasingly hard to predict.

Huawei founder on why he joined the Chinese Communist Party

Huawei has long been suspected of ties to China’s ruling Communist Party because founder Ren Zhengfei joined the People’s Liberation Army as an engineer in his youth.

Earlier this month, Ren explained the circumstances surrounding his joining the army and Communist Party. He also said he would rather close Huawei down than harm the interests of customers.

Concerns about espionage play into wider concerns over Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” industrial road map, which is seen by the US as a blueprint for China to supplant its technological leadership.

“Whether [the Huawei indictments] are due to security concerns, business concerns or political concerns are now so blurred it is difficult to tell what the outcome would be,” said Simon Piff, vice-president of blockchain and security research at IDC Asia-Pacific.

How fallout from Huawei charges could split world’s telecoms in two

Further bans on Huawei from the West would hit the company hard, considering that Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas account for about 38 per cent of Huawei’s US$88 billion revenue in 2017, according to a Credit Suisse report. Its home market China accounts for half its revenue.

Given the complexity and range of Huawei’s products, a US ban would affect a wide range of technology companies, including American firms.

About a third of Huawei’s 92 core suppliers are from the US, according to a list published by the company in November. US companies made up eight of the top 20 suppliers with the highest exposure to Huawei, according to Goldman Sachs.



“Imposing an export ban on Huawei will inevitably have a tremendous impact, whether for Huawei or for its business partners in the US,” said Jia Mo, a Shanghai-based analyst of research firm Canalys.

