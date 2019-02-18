Channels

Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, gets almost half of its more than US$100 billion in annual revenue from overseas markets. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

How Huawei went from small-time trader in Shenzhen to world’s biggest telecoms equipment supplier

  • Huawei made a breakthrough in Europe in 2004 with Dutch operator Telefort, which used its custom solution for upgrading to 3G
  • A US-led campaign to block the Chinese company is threatening its biggest overseas market
Zen Soo  

Li Tao  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 12:12pm

Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world's largest telecommunications equipment supplier, gets almost half of its more than US$100 billion in annual revenue from overseas markets. Photo: Reuters
China’s Hikvision and Dahua supply most of the surveillance cameras installed in Australia. Photo: Reuters
US-led backlash against China’s Huawei, Hikvision seen giving higher-cost rivals an opening to win contracts

  • Concerns over the increasing market dominance of China’s tech giants have simmered over the years
  • China’s companies have benefited from vast domestic market, comparatively low-cost labour force and established global manufacturing supply chains
Chua Kong Ho

Chua Kong Ho  

Updated: Sunday, 10 Feb, 2019 10:54pm

China's Hikvision and Dahua supply most of the surveillance cameras installed in Australia. Photo: Reuters
