Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, gets almost half of its more than US$100 billion in annual revenue from overseas markets. Photo: Reuters
How Huawei went from small-time trader in Shenzhen to world’s biggest telecoms equipment supplier
- Huawei made a breakthrough in Europe in 2004 with Dutch operator Telefort, which used its custom solution for upgrading to 3G
- A US-led campaign to block the Chinese company is threatening its biggest overseas market
Topic | Huawei
Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, gets almost half of its more than US$100 billion in annual revenue from overseas markets. Photo: Reuters
China’s Hikvision and Dahua supply most of the surveillance cameras installed in Australia. Photo: Reuters
US-led backlash against China’s Huawei, Hikvision seen giving higher-cost rivals an opening to win contracts
- Concerns over the increasing market dominance of China’s tech giants have simmered over the years
- China’s companies have benefited from vast domestic market, comparatively low-cost labour force and established global manufacturing supply chains
Topic | China technology
China’s Hikvision and Dahua supply most of the surveillance cameras installed in Australia. Photo: Reuters