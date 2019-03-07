Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese tech giant Huawei has pleaded not guilty to US charges that it stole trade secrets from T-Mobile. Photo: AP
Big Tech

Huawei accuses US agents of hacking into its servers as it launches lawsuit against federal ban on gear

  • Huawei ups the pressure on the US over espionage attacks by citing Snowden leaks about NSA activity
  • Firm’s rotating chairman Guo Ping claims the US had stolen emails and source code
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Li Tao  

Zen Soo  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 2:36pm

TOP PICKS

Chinese tech giant Huawei has pleaded not guilty to US charges that it stole trade secrets from T-Mobile. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Visitors walk next to Huawei booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 27. Photo: Reuters
Enterprises

Huawei slaps US government with lawsuit in bid to overturn federal ban on its gear

  • Huawei’s decision to sue the US government comes as the company faces increasing scrutiny from the US and its allies over the security of its telecoms network gear
  • Huawei has been hit with close to two dozen charges from the US, ranging from financial fraud to violating trade sanctions
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Zen Soo  

Li Tao  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 1:15pm

TOP PICKS

Visitors walk next to Huawei booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 27. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.