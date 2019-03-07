Chinese tech giant Huawei has pleaded not guilty to US charges that it stole trade secrets from T-Mobile. Photo: AP
Huawei accuses US agents of hacking into its servers as it launches lawsuit against federal ban on gear
- Huawei ups the pressure on the US over espionage attacks by citing Snowden leaks about NSA activity
- Firm’s rotating chairman Guo Ping claims the US had stolen emails and source code
Visitors walk next to Huawei booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 27. Photo: Reuters
Huawei slaps US government with lawsuit in bid to overturn federal ban on its gear
- Huawei’s decision to sue the US government comes as the company faces increasing scrutiny from the US and its allies over the security of its telecoms network gear
- Huawei has been hit with close to two dozen charges from the US, ranging from financial fraud to violating trade sanctions
