Visitors are seen at the 5G Arena during the 2019 Hanover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
US focus on blocking China’s 5G technology misses bigger manufacturing risk
- Venture capitalist Sean O’Sullivan says divided technology landscape would hand China an advantage
- Competing US and Chinese technologies will force third countries to choose between systems
Topic | 5G
Visitors are seen at the 5G Arena during the 2019 Hanover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua