Visitors are seen at the 5G Arena during the 2019 Hanover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Big Tech

US focus on blocking China’s 5G technology misses bigger manufacturing risk

  • Venture capitalist Sean O’Sullivan says divided technology landscape would hand China an advantage
  • Competing US and Chinese technologies will force third countries to choose between systems
Topic |   5G
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Published: 10:05am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:05am, 12 Apr, 2019

Visitors are seen at the 5G Arena during the 2019 Hanover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
